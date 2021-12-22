Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Shares Sold by Ninety One UK Ltd

Ninety One UK Ltd trimmed its position in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 332,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,595 shares during the quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd owned approximately 0.14% of Anthem worth $123,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in shares of Anthem by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Anthem by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC grew its position in shares of Anthem by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Anthem by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of Anthem by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ANTM opened at $446.49 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Anthem, Inc. has a 52 week low of $286.04 and a 52 week high of $451.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $422.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $394.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.04.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $6.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.37 by $0.42. Anthem had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The firm had revenue of $35.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. Anthem’s payout ratio is currently 20.29%.

ANTM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Anthem from $450.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Anthem in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $517.00 target price on the stock. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Anthem from $440.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Anthem from $460.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Anthem from $403.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $473.85.

In other news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total value of $501,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

