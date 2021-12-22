APA (NASDAQ:APA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of APA (NASDAQ:APA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $25.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “APA’s large geographically diversified reserve base and high-quality drilling inventory should guarantee multi-year production growth. The company’s increased focus on the Permian basin, known for its low cost and high internal rates of return, is another key driver. APA’ slew of discoveries in offshore Suriname, through its joint venture with TotalEnergies, is another positive catalyst for the company. Over time, Suriname is expected to become one of APA’s major assets with significant cash flow potential. However, the company's high leverage restricts its financial flexibility. Moreover, APA’s significant exposure to forex currency risks might impact the energy explorer’s performance. These factors, plus the company's high oil price sensitivity, account for the conservative stance on APA at the moment.”

APA has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised APA from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Truist raised APA from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on APA from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on APA from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on APA from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, APA has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.21.

Shares of NASDAQ APA opened at $25.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.89, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 4.76. APA has a 1 year low of $13.97 and a 1 year high of $31.14.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. APA had a negative return on equity of 393.47% and a net margin of 8.91%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that APA will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. This is a positive change from APA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.67%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in APA during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in APA during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in APA during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in APA during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in APA by 64.1% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom and exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

