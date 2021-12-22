Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.45.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised Apartment Income REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Apartment Income REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Apartment Income REIT from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Truist lifted their price objective on Apartment Income REIT from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th.

Get Apartment Income REIT alerts:

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at $138,000. Institutional investors own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

AIRC stock traded up $1.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.82. 9,422 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 781,907. Apartment Income REIT has a twelve month low of $36.68 and a twelve month high of $54.75. The company has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion and a P/E ratio of -115.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.48). Apartment Income REIT had a negative return on equity of 3.63% and a negative net margin of 6.99%. Equities analysts predict that Apartment Income REIT will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -382.61%.

Apartment Income REIT Company Profile

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

Further Reading: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.