Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Receives $74.60 Average PT from Analysts

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $74.60.

APLS has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $89.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 target price (down previously from $46.00) on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 29th.

In related news, insider Federico Grossi sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total value of $25,927.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Morningside Venture Investment purchased 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $40.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 113.3% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. Eversept Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 56.8% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the period. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

APLS stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.75. 10,543 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,057,943. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a current ratio of 5.05. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of -7.52 and a beta of 1.56. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $27.50 and a one year high of $73.00.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($2.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.73) by ($0.55). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.79) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -8.39 EPS for the current year.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic compounds. It develops complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

