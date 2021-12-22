Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Receives $74.60 Average PT from Analysts

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $74.60.
APLS has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $89.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 target price (down previously from $46.00) on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 29th.
In related news, insider Federico Grossi sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total value of $25,927.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Morningside Venture Investment purchased 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $40.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
APLS stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.75. 10,543 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,057,943. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a current ratio of 5.05. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of -7.52 and a beta of 1.56. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $27.50 and a one year high of $73.00.
Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($2.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.73) by ($0.55). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.79) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -8.39 EPS for the current year.
About Apellis Pharmaceuticals
Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops novel therapeutic compounds. It develops complement immunotherapies for the treatment of complement-dependent autoimmune and inflammatory diseases through APL-2 product. The company was founded by Candace Rose Depp, Pascal Deschatelets, Cedric Francois, Alec Machiels on September 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.
Recommended Story: What is FinTech?
Receive News & Ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.