AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $5.25 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.89% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “AppHarvest is an applied technology company building indoor farms principally in Appalachia. The Company combines conventional agricultural techniques with cutting-edge technology. AppHarvest, formerly known as Novus Capital Corporation, is based in Lexington, Kentucky. “

Separately, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of AppHarvest in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.

APPH stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,020,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,674,812. AppHarvest has a 52-week low of $4.42 and a 52-week high of $42.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 5.63 and a quick ratio of 5.53.

AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $0.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.33 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that AppHarvest will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in AppHarvest by 109.3% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 4,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,568 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AppHarvest in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AppHarvest by 84.2% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of AppHarvest in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in AppHarvest during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. 49.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AppHarvest

AppHarvest, Inc, a development stage company, builds and operates high-tech greenhouses to grow fruits and vegetables in the United States. Its products include tomatoes and leafy greens. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Morehead, Kentucky.

