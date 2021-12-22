Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Adviser Investments LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Adviser Investments LLC raised its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 246,679 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 2.6% of Adviser Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $34,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in shares of Apple in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 57.7% in the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 21.3% in the third quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple in the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 43.5% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. 56.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AAPL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 price objective on Apple in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Apple from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Apple from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. UBS Group set a $175.00 price objective on Apple in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $142.00 price objective on Apple in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.06.

NASDAQ AAPL traded up $1.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $174.47. 1,919,148 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,078,453. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.64. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.21 and a 1 year high of $182.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $2.86 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The business had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.66%.

In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 89,437 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total value of $12,416,538.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 165,829 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total value of $23,022,040.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 473,347 shares of company stock worth $67,822,283. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

