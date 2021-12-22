AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $804.48 Million

Equities analysts expect AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) to announce sales of $804.48 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for AptarGroup’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $828.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $786.00 million. AptarGroup reported sales of $749.33 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AptarGroup will report full-year sales of $3.22 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.20 billion to $3.24 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $3.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.23 billion to $3.46 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow AptarGroup.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94. The firm had revenue of $825.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.32 million. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 7.58%. AptarGroup’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share.

ATR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Monday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on AptarGroup from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on AptarGroup from $148.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on AptarGroup from $162.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AptarGroup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.83.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AptarGroup during the 3rd quarter valued at about $561,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 50.6% during the 3rd quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 2,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 160.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 14,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after buying an additional 8,958 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in AptarGroup by 407.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in AptarGroup by 175.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 6,511 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ATR remained flat at $$115.39 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 379,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,979. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $124.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.68. AptarGroup has a 1 year low of $112.37 and a 1 year high of $158.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 26th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is 42.94%.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc develops manufactures and sales of consumer product dispensing systems. It operates through the following business segments: Beauty & Home, Pharma and Food & Beverage. The Beauty & Home segment primarily sells pumps, aerosol valves and accessories to the personal care and household markets and pumps and decorative components to the fragrance/cosmetic market.

