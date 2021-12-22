Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) Shares Gap Up to $20.58

Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.58, but opened at $21.05. Arco Platform shares last traded at $20.52, with a volume of 1,356 shares traded.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Arco Platform from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th.
The stock has a market capitalization of $619.14 million, a P/E ratio of -47.86 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.48.
Arco Platform Company Profile (NASDAQ:ARCE)
Arco Platform Ltd. is engaged in the provision of the educational services. It provides educational content in printed and digital format to the private schools. The firm operates through two segments: Core Curriculum and Supplemental Solutions. The Core Curriculum segment offers two versions, SAS & SAE for high income private schools and upper-middle income private schools respectively.
