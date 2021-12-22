Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) Shares Gap Up to $20.58

Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.58, but opened at $21.05. Arco Platform shares last traded at $20.52, with a volume of 1,356 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Arco Platform from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th.

Get Arco Platform alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $619.14 million, a P/E ratio of -47.86 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Arco Platform by 12.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,437,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,187,000 after buying an additional 158,149 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Arco Platform during the third quarter valued at about $559,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Arco Platform by 71.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 15,806 shares during the period. Keenan Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arco Platform by 22.3% in the third quarter. Keenan Capital LLC now owns 2,699,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,583,000 after buying an additional 493,000 shares during the period. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its holdings in shares of Arco Platform by 31.3% in the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 309,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,712,000 after buying an additional 73,754 shares during the period. 87.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arco Platform Company Profile (NASDAQ:ARCE)

Arco Platform Ltd. is engaged in the provision of the educational services. It provides educational content in printed and digital format to the private schools. The firm operates through two segments: Core Curriculum and Supplemental Solutions. The Core Curriculum segment offers two versions, SAS & SAE for high income private schools and upper-middle income private schools respectively.

Featured Article: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Arco Platform Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arco Platform and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.