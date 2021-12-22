Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) Shares Down 3.1% Following Insider Selling

Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) fell 3.1% on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $40.36 and last traded at $40.36. 1,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 719,782 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.63.

Specifically, President Juan C. Jaen sold 865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.82, for a total value of $34,444.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 5,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.82, for a total transaction of $221,399.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,696 shares of company stock worth $386,100 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Arcus Biosciences alerts:

RCUS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush lifted their target price on Arcus Biosciences from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Barclays upped their target price on Arcus Biosciences from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Arcus Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Mizuho upped their target price on Arcus Biosciences from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on Arcus Biosciences from $68.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.67.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.96 and a beta of 0.88.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by $0.02. Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 48.12% and a negative net margin of 735.12%. The company had revenue of $9.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Arcus Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 217.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 2,124 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 142.6% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 4,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 2,865 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A raised its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. 58.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arcus Biosciences Company Profile (NYSE:RCUS)

Arcus Biosciences, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of immunotherapies. It competes in the segments of the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and other related markets that develop immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Terry J. Rosen and Juan Carlos Jaen in 2015 and is headquartered in Hayward, CA.

Further Reading: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Arcus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.