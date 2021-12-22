Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund (NYSE:ARDC) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $16.15

Shares of Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ARDC) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.15 and traded as low as $15.27. Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund shares last traded at $15.38, with a volume of 115,339 shares trading hands.
The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.05 and a 200-day moving average of $16.15.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be issued a $0.0975 dividend. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. This is an increase from Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.
Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund Company Profile (NYSE:ARDC)
Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment company. Its investment objective is to provide an attractive level of total return, through current income, and capital appreciation. The company was founded on March 14, 2011 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.
