Ares Protocol Price Tops $0.0092 on Major Exchanges (ARES)

Ares Protocol (CURRENCY:ARES) traded 6.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 22nd. Over the last week, Ares Protocol has traded down 14.5% against the US dollar. One Ares Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0092 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges. Ares Protocol has a total market cap of $2.13 million and $1.49 million worth of Ares Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002047 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001940 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.44 or 0.00056122 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,974.00 or 0.08128970 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48,893.53 or 1.00013550 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.96 or 0.00073559 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.70 or 0.00048485 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002660 BTC.

About Ares Protocol

Ares Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 231,179,222 coins. Ares Protocol’s official Twitter account is @AresProtocols

Buying and Selling Ares Protocol

