Armor Investment Advisors LLC Sells 112 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Armor Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,599 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 112 shares during the quarter. Accenture accounts for approximately 1.3% of Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Armor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $2,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ACN. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 2nd quarter worth about $836,581,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 93.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,812,878 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $911,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357,770 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,279,859 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,619,980,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,098 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 2nd quarter worth about $115,630,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 2nd quarter worth about $127,025,000. 73.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ACN. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $342.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a research report on Sunday, September 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $384.40.

NYSE ACN opened at $392.89 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $364.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $334.08. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $241.73 and a 52-week high of $413.65. The stock has a market cap of $248.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.88, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.14.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.15. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 11.54%. The business had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.17 EPS. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 10.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.37%.

Accenture announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.78, for a total transaction of $194,507.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 1,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.79, for a total transaction of $452,569.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,219 shares of company stock valued at $9,512,564 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

