ARMOR Market Capitalization Tops $11.44 Million (ARMOR)

ARMOR (CURRENCY:ARMOR) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 22nd. One ARMOR coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0652 or 0.00000134 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ARMOR has a market capitalization of $11.44 million and approximately $177,061.00 worth of ARMOR was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ARMOR has traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002058 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001961 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.48 or 0.00056517 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,960.00 or 0.08145314 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48,680.79 or 1.00131432 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.74 or 0.00073517 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.46 or 0.00048264 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002674 BTC.

About ARMOR

ARMOR’s launch date was January 22nd, 2021. ARMOR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 175,417,559 coins. ARMOR’s official Twitter account is @armorfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Armor is a smart insurance aggregator for DeFi which provides Pay as You Go and Only Pay What You Owe ᴰᵀᴹ coverage for user funds across various protocols. Armor tracks exact amounts of user funds as they dynamically move across various protocols, and bills by the second using a streamed payment system. “

Buying and Selling ARMOR

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARMOR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ARMOR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ARMOR using one of the exchanges listed above.

