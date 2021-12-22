Aryacoin (AYA) Market Capitalization Tops $1.13 Million

Aryacoin (CURRENCY:AYA) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 22nd. One Aryacoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0070 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Aryacoin has traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Aryacoin has a market capitalization of $1.13 million and $18,981.00 worth of Aryacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

GoChain (GO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Cellframe (CELL) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002631 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000688 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00009828 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded 38.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded up 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000489 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000093 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Aryacoin Coin Profile

Aryacoin uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2019. Aryacoin’s total supply is 200,459,554 coins and its circulating supply is 160,459,559 coins. The official website for Aryacoin is aryacoin.io . Aryacoin’s official Twitter account is @AryacoinAYA

According to CryptoCompare, “Aryacoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorthim. “

Buying and Selling Aryacoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aryacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aryacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aryacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

