Ascendant Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASDRF) Short Interest Update

Ascendant Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASDRF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,400 shares, a decrease of 19.4% from the November 15th total of 21,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.
Ascendant Resources stock opened at $0.16 on Wednesday. Ascendant Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.12 and a fifty-two week high of $0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.19.
Ascendant Resources Company Profile
