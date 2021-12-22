ASOS (LON:ASC) Given a GBX 3,700 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 3,700 ($48.88) price target on ASOS (LON:ASC) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,050 ($53.51) target price on ASOS in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Peel Hunt restated an add rating and set a GBX 5,000 ($66.06) target price on shares of ASOS in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,300 ($43.60) price target on ASOS in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. UBS Group set a GBX 3,040 ($40.16) price target on ASOS in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays set a GBX 2,900 ($38.31) price target on ASOS in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 4,445.38 ($58.73).

LON ASC opened at GBX 2,267 ($29.95) on Tuesday. ASOS has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,970.50 ($26.03) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 5,994.95 ($79.20). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,464.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3,505.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.61, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of £2.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.06.

In other ASOS news, insider Mathew Dunn sold 3,988 shares of ASOS stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,479 ($32.75), for a total transaction of £98,862.52 ($130,615.04). Also, insider Eugenia Ulasewicz acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,539 ($33.54) per share, for a total transaction of £12,695 ($16,772.36). Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 9,167 shares of company stock worth $21,642,629.

ASOS Company Profile

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, and Collusion brands, a well as other global and local third-party brands products primarily through its website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

