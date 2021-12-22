Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Sells 35,159 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,327,193 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 35,159 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Verizon Communications worth $125,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 119.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,295,767 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,158,384,000 after buying an additional 11,584,817 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 49,212,773 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,757,392,000 after buying an additional 6,958,789 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $382,833,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 164,065,503 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $9,192,590,000 after buying an additional 4,271,210 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 21,062,942 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,180,157,000 after buying an additional 3,636,712 shares during the period. 63.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total transaction of $84,615.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 4,662 shares of company stock worth $247,645 in the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $52.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $221.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.44. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.69 and a 52-week high of $59.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.21.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $32.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.24 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 29.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. Analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.03%.

Several research firms have commented on VZ. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

