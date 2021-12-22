ATC Coin Price Tops $0.0005 (ATCC)

ATC Coin (CURRENCY:ATCC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. Over the last week, ATC Coin has traded up 3.9% against the dollar. ATC Coin has a market cap of $200,542.76 and approximately $8.00 worth of ATC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ATC Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $157.97 or 0.00323134 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00007558 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001512 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001047 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000618 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003150 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000079 BTC.

ATC Coin Profile

ATC Coin (CRYPTO:ATCC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 20th, 2017. ATC Coin’s total supply is 410,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 409,953,792 coins. ATC Coin’s official Twitter account is @atccofficial . The official website for ATC Coin is www.atccoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ATC Coin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. It has an 84m supply. ATC Coin is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. “

Buying and Selling ATC Coin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATC Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ATC Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ATC Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

