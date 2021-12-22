AT&T (NYSE:T) Raised to “Overweight” at Barclays

AT&T (NYSE:T) was upgraded by research analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has a $30.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 22.60% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on T. Truist Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Truist reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, December 6th. KeyCorp raised AT&T from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on AT&T from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on AT&T in a report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.30.

Shares of NYSE T opened at $24.47 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 203.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.71. AT&T has a twelve month low of $22.02 and a twelve month high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 0.67%. The business had revenue of $39.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AT&T will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.04 per share, with a total value of $2,504,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in AT&T by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 567,066,411 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,320,170,000 after acquiring an additional 5,314,844 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 520,767,902 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,065,940,000 after buying an additional 11,916,885 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 296,845,308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,543,208,000 after buying an additional 8,812,329 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 121,305,729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,267,660,000 after buying an additional 2,238,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 58,465,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,682,572,000 after buying an additional 1,394,576 shares during the last quarter. 51.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

