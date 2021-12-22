Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) Stock Price Down 7.5%

Aurora Innovation Inc (NASDAQ:AUR) shares fell 7.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $11.56 and last traded at $11.56. 24,275 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,725,690 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.50.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AUR. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Aurora Innovation in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson increased their target price on Aurora Innovation from $13.00 to $14.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.

Aurora Innovation Company Profile (NASDAQ:AUR)

Reinvent Technology Partners Y entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Aurora Innovation Inc

