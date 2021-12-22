Aurubis AG (ETR:NDA) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Aurubis AG (ETR:NDA) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €79.81 ($89.68).

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Baader Bank set a €80.00 ($89.89) target price on shares of Aurubis in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley set a €76.00 ($85.39) price target on shares of Aurubis in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €85.00 ($95.51) price target on shares of Aurubis in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €62.00 ($69.66) price target on shares of Aurubis in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €82.50 ($92.70) price target on shares of Aurubis in a research report on Friday, December 3rd.

ETR NDA opened at €86.88 ($97.62) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €77.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is €76.47. Aurubis has a 12 month low of €61.00 ($68.54) and a 12 month high of €87.74 ($98.58). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.93, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.80.

Aurubis AG provides non-ferrous metals worldwide. It processes complex metal concentrates, scrap metals, and organic and inorganic metal-bearing recycling materials, and industrial residues to produce metals. The company produces continuous cast, directly cast, and oxygen-free copper rods, as well as various drawn products; a range of materials in round and square cross-sections, and various dimensions under the AURUBIS SHAPES brand; and copper-based architectural products and services for the building and construction industry, such as flat copper sheets, as well as prefabricated systems for facades, roofs, and rainwater systems.

