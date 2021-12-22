Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $2.75 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Axcella Health Inc. is a biotechnology company. It is engaged in the research and development of novel multifactorial interventions to support health and address dysregulated metabolism. The company’s principal candidate consists of AXA1665, AXA1125, AXA1957, AXA2678 and AXA4010 which are in clinical stage. Axcella Health Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on AXLA. Noble Financial began coverage on shares of Axcella Health in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an outperform rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Chardan Capital raised their price target on shares of Axcella Health from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Axcella Health from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.68.

AXLA opened at $2.53 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.72, a current ratio of 8.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $98.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 1.48. Axcella Health has a 52-week low of $2.22 and a 52-week high of $6.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.31.

Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.04. On average, research analysts forecast that Axcella Health will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Axcella Health by 2.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 140,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 3,614 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Axcella Health by 31.4% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 72,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 17,287 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Axcella Health by 579.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 92,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 79,049 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Axcella Health by 129.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 158,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 89,115 shares during the period. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC purchased a new position in Axcella Health during the second quarter worth about $100,000. 63.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Axcella Health, Inc is a biotechnology company. It engages in the research and development of treatment for diseases and improve health using endogenous metabolic modulator, or EMM, and compositions. Its product pipeline includes AXA1665, for the reduction in risk of recurrent overt hepatic encephalopathy; and AXA1125, for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

