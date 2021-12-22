AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $56.25.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AXS. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of AXIS Capital in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of AXIS Capital in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AXIS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of AXIS Capital from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th.

Get AXIS Capital alerts:

Shares of AXS traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.13. 368,745 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 410,163. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.14 and a 200-day moving average of $50.50. AXIS Capital has a 52 week low of $44.26 and a 52 week high of $58.61. The stock has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.58. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 5.65%. The business had revenue of $996.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $909.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.77) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that AXIS Capital will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.09%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners boosted its stake in AXIS Capital by 48.6% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,372,455 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $63,834,000 after acquiring an additional 448,777 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in AXIS Capital by 38.9% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,136,917 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $52,344,000 after acquiring an additional 318,462 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in AXIS Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $14,389,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in AXIS Capital by 21.0% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,450,686 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $66,825,000 after acquiring an additional 251,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in AXIS Capital by 155.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 347,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,051,000 after acquiring an additional 211,637 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

AXIS Capital Company Profile

AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of various insurance and reinsurance products and services. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment offers property, marine, terrorism, aviation, political risk, professional lines, liability, and accident, and health insurance products.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for AXIS Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXIS Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.