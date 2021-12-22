Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $3.39

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.39 and last traded at $3.40, with a volume of 15966 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.48.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Banco Bradesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Itau BBA Securities cut Banco Bradesco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $4.40 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, September 13th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $31.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.31, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.64 and a 200 day moving average of $4.23.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The bank reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.04 billion. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 25.17%. Research analysts anticipate that Banco Bradesco S.A. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be given a $0.0028 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a yield of 4.8%. Banco Bradesco’s payout ratio is 6.67%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quilter Plc grew its position in Banco Bradesco by 153.1% in the second quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 28,905 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 17,485 shares during the period. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Banco Bradesco in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Banco Bradesco in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Banco Bradesco in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Banco Bradesco in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile (NYSE:BBD)

Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds.

