Bank of America Corp DE Lowers Stock Holdings in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,401,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 26,278 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 2.05% of Houlihan Lokey worth $114,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLI. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Houlihan Lokey by 135.7% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Houlihan Lokey in the second quarter valued at about $128,000. 76.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HLI stock opened at $101.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $108.58 and a 200-day moving average of $94.10. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.38 and a 12-month high of $119.89. The company has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 0.71.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.54. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 21.39%. The firm had revenue of $537.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 94.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.43%.

In related news, CFO J Lindsey Alley sold 10,000 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.93, for a total transaction of $1,169,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 26.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HLI shares. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $106.00 to $97.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.00.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc engages in the provision of investment banking services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring and Financial and Valuation Advisory. The Corporate Finance segment provides general financial advisory services in addition to advice on mergers and acquisitions and capital markets offering.

