Bank of Marin Bancorp Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.63 Per Share (NASDAQ:BMRC)

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in a research note issued on Thursday, December 16th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now forecasts that the bank will earn $2.63 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.64.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Shares of BMRC opened at $36.18 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.24. The firm has a market cap of $579.35 million, a P/E ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 0.75. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $30.69 and a fifty-two week high of $42.19.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $31.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.65 million. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 28.64%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $75,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 23.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,580 shares of the bank’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of Marin Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $438,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 40.9% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 10,256 shares of the bank’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 2,979 shares during the period. Finally, Fourthstone LLC acquired a new position in Bank of Marin Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $3,164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Russell A. Colombo sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $333,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 5.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.38%.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Company Profile

Bank of Marin Bancorp is a bank holding company, which operates through the Bank of Marin, provides financial services to customers. It offers traditional community banking activities and wealth management and trust services; personal and business checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; health savings accounts; certificate of deposit account registry services; insured cash sweep and demand deposit marketplace accounts.

