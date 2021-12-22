Barclays Lowers Synthomer (LON:SYNT) Price Target to GBX 510

Synthomer (LON:SYNT) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Barclays from GBX 550 ($7.27) to GBX 510 ($6.74) in a note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 29.77% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 750 ($9.91) price target on shares of Synthomer in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 550 ($7.27) price objective on shares of Synthomer in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Synthomer in a research note on Monday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Synthomer presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 571.88 ($7.56).

Shares of LON SYNT opened at GBX 393 ($5.19) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.87, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.60. Synthomer has a 52-week low of GBX 380.36 ($5.03) and a 52-week high of GBX 570.50 ($7.54). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 469.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 503.19. The stock has a market cap of £1.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.75.

In related news, insider Roberto Gualdoni bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 405 ($5.35) per share, with a total value of £81,000 ($107,015.46). Also, insider Alexander G. Catto acquired 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 386 ($5.10) per share, for a total transaction of £135,100 ($178,491.21).

Synthomer plc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, France, Belgium, Malaysia, China, the United States, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Performance Elastomers, Functional Solutions, Industrial Specialities, and Acrylate Monomers.

