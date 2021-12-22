Beacon Achieves Market Cap of $557,487.81 (BECN)

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded 8.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. Beacon has a total market cap of $557,487.81 and $3,722.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Beacon has traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Beacon coin can now be purchased for $0.31 or 0.00000641 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000912 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.51 or 0.00029736 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000272 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000142 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000045 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 31.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 56.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000026 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0952 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Beacon (CRYPTO:BECN) is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,780,595 coins. Beacon’s official website is www.beaconcrypto.org . Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beacon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beacon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

