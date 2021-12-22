Beazley plc (LON:BEZ) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Beazley plc (LON:BEZ) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 444.11 ($5.87).

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BEZ shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Beazley from GBX 458 ($6.05) to GBX 495 ($6.54) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 429 ($5.67) target price on shares of Beazley in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 490 ($6.47) target price on shares of Beazley in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Beazley in a research note on Friday, November 5th.

Beazley stock traded up GBX 13.60 ($0.18) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 444.90 ($5.88). The company had a trading volume of 944,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,302,051. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 401.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 377.82. Beazley has a 1-year low of GBX 291.50 ($3.85) and a 1-year high of GBX 444.90 ($5.88). The firm has a market capitalization of £2.71 billion and a PE ratio of 33.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.74, a quick ratio of 8.74 and a current ratio of 10.81.

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Cyber & Executive Risk segment underwrites management liabilities, such as employment practices risks and directors and officers, cyber and technology, and media and business services.

