Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Has $12.53 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 274,313 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,442 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $12,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHH. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 204.5% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $227,000.

SCHH traded up $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.81. The company had a trading volume of 9,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 618,503. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $36.16 and a 12 month high of $50.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.00.

