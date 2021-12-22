Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Increases Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,233,331 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,531 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF comprises 2.4% of Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $48,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 50.4% in the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 51.2% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.06. The stock had a trading volume of 43,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,737,227. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.67. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $33.53 and a 12 month high of $41.81.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

