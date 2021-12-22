Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Raises Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,132 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,218 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF were worth $5,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RPV. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 13.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,759,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,291,000 after purchasing an additional 559,148 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $152,027,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,513,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,785,000 after buying an additional 140,581 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,317,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,691,000 after buying an additional 142,759 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 42.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 741,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,185,000 after acquiring an additional 220,333 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:RPV traded up $0.46 on Wednesday, reaching $78.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 582,179. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a 12-month low of $59.46 and a 12-month high of $82.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.83.

