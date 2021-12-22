Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,235 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,787 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. owned approximately 0.43% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF worth $6,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MDYG. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 4,196,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,283,000 after buying an additional 374,997 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 243.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 311,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,136,000 after acquiring an additional 220,781 shares during the last quarter. Ferris Capital LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,776,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 188.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 50,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,784,000 after acquiring an additional 32,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 258,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,552,000 after buying an additional 27,521 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MDYG traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.57. 250 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,627. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.59 and a 52 week high of $84.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $80.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.57.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

