BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) Receives $21.25 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.25.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of BeyondSpring in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of BeyondSpring from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of BeyondSpring from $95.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of BeyondSpring from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BeyondSpring from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd.

Get BeyondSpring alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of BeyondSpring by 16.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 7,606 shares during the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of BeyondSpring during the third quarter valued at about $2,067,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BeyondSpring during the third quarter valued at about $291,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of BeyondSpring by 393.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 3,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tanaka Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BeyondSpring by 61.8% during the third quarter. Tanaka Capital Management Inc. now owns 319,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,033,000 after acquiring an additional 121,940 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BYSI traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,444,155. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.75. The company has a market cap of $189.27 million, a P/E ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 1.04. BeyondSpring has a 12-month low of $3.64 and a 12-month high of $33.00.

About BeyondSpring

BeyondSpring, Inc engages in the the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology cancer therapies to improve clinical outcomes for patients who have high unmet medical needs. It operates through PRC and U.S. geographical segments. The company was founded by Lan Huang and Lin Qing Jia in 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for BeyondSpring Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BeyondSpring and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.