Bilfinger (ETR:GBF) Stock Price Down 2.1%

Bilfinger SE (ETR:GBF)’s stock price dropped 2.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as €27.82 ($31.26) and last traded at €28.48 ($32.00). Approximately 109,296 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 215,878 shares. The stock had previously closed at €29.10 ($32.70).

Separately, UBS Group set a €28.50 ($32.02) price objective on shares of Bilfinger in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th.

Get Bilfinger alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is €30.27 and its 200-day moving average is €28.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.09.

Bilfinger SE provides industrial services to customers in the process industry primarily in Europe, North America, and the Middle East. The company offers maintenance engineering and consulting, planning and execution of maintenance, coordination of subcontractors, planning and execution of turnarounds, and condition monitoring and asset integrity assessments services; and plant engineering, piping and steel construction, and plant demolition and conversion services; and operates and maintains various industrial plants.

Read More: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Bilfinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bilfinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.