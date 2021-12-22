Bioceres Crop Solutions (NYSEMKT:BIOX) Stock Price Up 2.2%

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp. (NYSEMKT:BIOX) rose 2.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $14.09 and last traded at $13.80. Approximately 14,708 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 43,451 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.50.

BIOX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Bioceres Crop Solutions in a report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions in a report on Friday, September 10th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $567.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 460.15 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.91 and a 200-day moving average of $13.67.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BIOX. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Bioceres Crop Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Bioceres Crop Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Bioceres Crop Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Bioceres Crop Solutions by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Bioceres Crop Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $167,000. 1.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides crop productivity solutions. The company operates through three segments: Seed and Integrated Products, Crop Protection, and Crop Nutrition. The Seed and Integrated Products segment develops and commercializes seed technology, biotechnological events, germplasm, and seed treatments.

