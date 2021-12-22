Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) Trading 26.9% Lower This Week

Bitcoin Incognito (CURRENCY:XBI) traded up 8.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 22nd. Bitcoin Incognito has a total market cap of $55,190.61 and approximately $14.00 worth of Bitcoin Incognito was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Incognito coin can now be bought for about $0.0042 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Incognito has traded 26.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Solaris (XLR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000446 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000031 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Everlasting Parachain (ELP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000616 BTC.

ElonsPets (ELP) traded 33.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Baby Shiba Dot (BSD) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Bitcoin Incognito

Bitcoin Incognito (CRYPTO:XBI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Incognito’s total supply is 13,031,736 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Incognito is /r/BitcoinIncognito and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Incognito’s official website is bitcoinincognito.org . Bitcoin Incognito’s official Twitter account is @XBIncognito and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Incognito is a cryptocurency services and payments platform. It provides the users with the tools to perform transactions using a P2P mechanism in order to achieve both security and anonymity. The XBI token is an open source PoS/PoW Xevan-based cryptocurrency. It features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Incognito

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Incognito directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Incognito should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Incognito using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

