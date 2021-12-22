Bitcoin Plus (XBC) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.43 Million

Bitcoin Plus (CURRENCY:XBC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. One Bitcoin Plus coin can now be purchased for approximately $8.24 or 0.00017003 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Bitcoin Plus has traded 12.1% higher against the dollar. Bitcoin Plus has a market capitalization of $1.43 million and $61,438.00 worth of Bitcoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Plus Coin Profile

Bitcoin Plus (CRYPTO:XBC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 8th, 2015. Bitcoin Plus’ total supply is 173,612 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Plus is bitcoinplus.org . Bitcoin Plus’ official message board is bitcointalk.org . Bitcoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @bitcoinplusorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Plus is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Plus is a Bitcoin advance adding features such as proof of stake with a 20% annualised interest rate. It is an alternative Cryptocurrency with a Modern and Efficient working wallet. BitcoinPlus has a low start supply with a Planned Maximum Total of 1 Million Coins. BitcoinPlus Coins are generated through Proof of Stake. Generate up to 20% more coins each year by staking your coins. Little over 100,000 coins are currently in circulation. “

Bitcoin Plus Coin Trading

