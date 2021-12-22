BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) Insider Sells $37,754.00 in Stock

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) insider Nita C. White-Ivy sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.78, for a total transaction of $37,754.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

BB stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.41. 20,514,562 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,990,609. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The company has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.11 and a beta of 1.28. BlackBerry Limited has a 52-week low of $6.51 and a 52-week high of $28.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.74.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $175.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.28 million. BlackBerry had a negative return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 83.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that BlackBerry Limited will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BB. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $7.50 target price on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Friday, December 17th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on BlackBerry from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $9.50 price objective on shares of BlackBerry in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $10.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BB. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackBerry by 291.4% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,789,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332,188 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of BlackBerry by 82.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,596,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175,483 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of BlackBerry by 182.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,774,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146,767 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of BlackBerry during the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,901,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of BlackBerry by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,554,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,854,000 after acquiring an additional 863,709 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.92% of the company’s stock.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry Ltd. engages in providing the intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments. The firm leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cyber security, safety, data privacy solutions, and also focuses in the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems.

