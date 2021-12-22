BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT) to Issue $0.07 None Dividend

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT) declared a None dividend on Monday, December 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, January 11th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust has raised its dividend by 27.7% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:BGT remained flat at $$13.67 during trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 79,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,761. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.27. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust has a 1-year low of $11.72 and a 1-year high of $14.74.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,780 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust were worth $807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust is a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. The company’s investment objective is to provide high level of current income and secondary objective to seek the preservation of capital to the extent consistent with its primary objective of high current income. The company was founded in August 2004 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

