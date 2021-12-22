Blue Chip Partners Inc. Grows Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Blue Chip Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 243.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 739 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Netflix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Netflix by 423.1% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in Netflix by 126.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 58.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 69,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total transaction of $43,566,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 18,116 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total value of $11,231,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 125,070 shares of company stock worth $79,525,491. Corporate insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Netflix stock traded up $4.08 on Wednesday, hitting $609.00. 31,788 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,974,739. The stock has a market cap of $269.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.50, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $645.30 and its 200 day moving average is $582.44. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $478.54 and a 52-week high of $700.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.48 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.03% and a net margin of 17.64%. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NFLX. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $625.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Erste Group raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $668.11.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

