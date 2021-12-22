Blue Chip Partners Inc. Purchases 50,822 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Blue Chip Partners Inc. grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 162.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,027 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,822 shares during the quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $9,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 41.6% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter worth about $39,000. 72.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Philip P. Boudreau sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.49, for a total value of $1,011,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Louis H. Morrone sold 9,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.54, for a total transaction of $1,373,749.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,477 shares of company stock worth $7,279,628 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ABT shares. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $132.28 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 target price (up from $128.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.88.

ABT stock traded up $1.73 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $137.00. 89,007 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,401,846. The company has a market cap of $242.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $127.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $105.36 and a 52 week high of $139.27.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.56 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 28.39%. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. Analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, December 10th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the healthcare product maker to repurchase up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This is a positive change from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 44.67%.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

