Blue Chip Partners Inc. Sells 4,021 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Blue Chip Partners Inc. reduced its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,039 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 4,021 shares during the quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WBA. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.8% in the second quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 95,820 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.6% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 11,160 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 303,826 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $15,957,000 after acquiring an additional 5,702 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.1% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 196,185 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $10,321,000 after acquiring an additional 7,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 28.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,112,954 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $58,553,000 after acquiring an additional 249,845 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WBA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Friday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.13.

Shares of WBA traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,912,627. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.03 and a 1-year high of $57.05. The stock has a market cap of $43.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $34.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.39 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 1.85%. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.477 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is currently 65.19%.

In related news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 2,725 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total transaction of $128,511.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA and Retail Pharmacy International. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

