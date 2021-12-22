BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) Upgraded to “Buy” by Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BNPQY. UBS Group lifted their price objective on BNP Paribas from €59.00 ($66.29) to €64.00 ($71.91) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered BNP Paribas from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on BNP Paribas from €51.70 ($58.09) to €52.60 ($59.10) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised BNP Paribas to a hold rating and boosted their price target for the stock from €63.00 ($70.79) to €66.00 ($74.16) in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on BNP Paribas from €62.00 ($69.66) to €63.00 ($70.79) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $59.06.

Shares of BNPQY stock opened at $33.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.93 billion, a PE ratio of 8.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.63. BNP Paribas has a 52-week low of $24.00 and a 52-week high of $35.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter. BNP Paribas had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 19.14%. The company had revenue of $13.44 billion for the quarter. Analysts expect that BNP Paribas will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. The company operates through the following business: Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate Institutional Banking. The Retail Banking and Services business includes the retail banking networks and specialized financial services in France and around the world.

