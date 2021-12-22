BOMB (BOMB) 1-Day Volume Reaches $326,250.00

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 22nd. Over the last seven days, BOMB has traded up 27.7% against the US dollar. One BOMB coin can now be bought for $1.62 or 0.00003338 BTC on major exchanges. BOMB has a total market cap of $1.45 million and $326,250.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BOMB alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,971.49 or 0.99035235 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.81 or 0.00057406 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00004456 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001937 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00004545 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.55 or 0.00032100 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $710.58 or 0.01466967 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003802 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002080 BTC.

BOMB Coin Profile

BOMB (BOMB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BOMB’s total supply is 896,265 coins and its circulating supply is 895,477 coins. BOMB’s official Twitter account is @bombtoken . The official website for BOMB is bombtoken.com . The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken

According to CryptoCompare, “BOMB is a social experiment and financial case study to measure the feasibility of a deflationary currency. The rules are simple. There was originally 1,000,000 Bomb in existence.Each time a Bomb is transferred, 1% of the transaction is destroyed.There will never be newly minted Bomb.The intention is not to be used for day-to-day transactions, but rather as a decentralized hedge against traditional inflationary instruments. Through a system of immutable smart contracts and continuous destruction, BOMB is the world’s first self-destructing currency. “

BOMB Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOMB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BOMB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BOMB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BOMB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.