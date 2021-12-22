boohoo group (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) Stock Rating Lowered by HSBC

boohoo group (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) was downgraded by equities researchers at HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on BHOOY. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of boohoo group in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of boohoo group in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of boohoo group in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of boohoo group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of boohoo group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, boohoo group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.50.

Get boohoo group alerts:

OTCMKTS BHOOY opened at $28.77 on Monday. boohoo group has a 12 month low of $26.89 and a 12 month high of $102.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $48.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.54.

boohoo group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the online retail of clothes and accessories. It designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, and accessories for men, women, and children. The firm owns the following brands: boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Debenhams, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, and Burton.

Recommended Story: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for boohoo group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for boohoo group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.