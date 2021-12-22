Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Acquired by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV raised its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 291.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,041 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Booking were worth $38,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Booking by 76.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 226,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $510,190,000 after acquiring an additional 98,441 shares during the period. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the 2nd quarter valued at $108,855,659,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its position in shares of Booking by 1,657.7% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 53,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $117,537,000 after acquiring an additional 50,643 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Booking by 86.0% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 102,665 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $224,642,000 after acquiring an additional 47,479 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Booking by 302.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 60,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $131,494,000 after acquiring an additional 45,175 shares during the period. 89.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Booking alerts:

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,156.15, for a total transaction of $394,575.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,530.33, for a total transaction of $1,897,747.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,799 shares of company stock worth $6,608,453. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Booking from $2,450.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Booking from $2,360.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Booking from $2,230.00 to $2,430.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Booking presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,745.50.

NASDAQ BKNG opened at $2,365.75 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2,351.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,297.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,860.73 and a 12 month high of $2,687.29. The company has a market capitalization of $97.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 258.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.22.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $37.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $31.56 by $6.14. Booking had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 24.32%. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $12.27 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.09 EPS for the current year.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Read More: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.