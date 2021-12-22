Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Benchmark

Benchmark began coverage on shares of Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock.

BOOT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Boot Barn from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boot Barn from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Boot Barn from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $111.93.

Shares of BOOT opened at $112.76 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.79. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.85. Boot Barn has a 52 week low of $40.06 and a 52 week high of $134.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $312.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.36 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 30.26% and a net margin of 11.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 69.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Boot Barn will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Anne Macdonald sold 975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.12, for a total value of $117,117.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Starrett sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.94, for a total transaction of $334,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,849 shares of company stock worth $3,314,861 over the last ninety days. 0.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOOT. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in Boot Barn during the third quarter worth approximately $933,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boot Barn by 11.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 30,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,742,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 207,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,420,000 after purchasing an additional 64,805 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Boot Barn by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 311,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,693,000 after purchasing an additional 14,195 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Boot Barn by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter.

