Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $23.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.52% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. provides planning, engineering, construction management, commissioning, environmental consulting, geomatics, survey, land procurement and other technical services to customers operating in a diverse set of regulated end markets. Bowman Consulting Group Ltd. is headquartered in Reston, Virginia. “

Get Bowman Consulting Group alerts:

Separately, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Bowman Consulting Group from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of BWMN traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.00. 6,270 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,734. Bowman Consulting Group has a 12 month low of $12.60 and a 12 month high of $22.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.78.

Bowman Consulting Group (NASDAQ:BWMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. On average, analysts predict that Bowman Consulting Group will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BWMN. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Bowman Consulting Group in the second quarter worth approximately $10,201,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Bowman Consulting Group in the second quarter worth approximately $3,923,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bowman Consulting Group in the second quarter worth approximately $3,635,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in Bowman Consulting Group in the second quarter worth approximately $2,217,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. grew its position in Bowman Consulting Group by 22.9% in the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 860,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,825,000 after buying an additional 160,003 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.87% of the company’s stock.

About Bowman Consulting Group

Bowman Consulting Group Ltd., a consulting company, provides a range of real estate, energy, infrastructure, and environmental management solutions in the United States. It offers civil and site engineering services, such as conceptual land planning, environmental consulting and permitting, planning/zoning and entitlements, roadway and highway designs, erosion and sediment designs, stormwater management designs, construction administration, traffic studies, floodplain studies, and utility relocation designs; and commissioning and energy efficiency services comprise construction observation, direct systems functional performance testing, system development readiness checklist, post occupancy review, review of construction documents, deferred/seasonal functional testing, final commissioning report, and commissioning review of submittals.

See Also: Candlestick

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bowman Consulting Group (BWMN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bowman Consulting Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bowman Consulting Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.