Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $124.31 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) will report sales of $124.31 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Brandywine Realty Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $124.37 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $124.24 million. Brandywine Realty Trust reported sales of $126.82 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Brandywine Realty Trust will report full year sales of $485.60 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $485.53 million to $485.66 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $510.26 million, with estimates ranging from $508.30 million to $512.23 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Brandywine Realty Trust.

Get Brandywine Realty Trust alerts:

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $120.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.14 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 1.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd.

In other Brandywine Realty Trust news, Director Michael Joyce sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.02, for a total value of $105,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Tom Wirth sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total transaction of $68,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 20.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,811,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $449,851,000 after buying an additional 5,475,792 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 624.9% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 2,900,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,921,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500,108 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 47,707.7% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,103,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099,140 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 16.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,923,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $149,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 38.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,471,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,592,000 after acquiring an additional 960,202 shares during the last quarter.

BDN opened at $13.43 on Wednesday. Brandywine Realty Trust has a one year low of $10.63 and a one year high of $15.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 475.03%.

Brandywine Realty Trust Company Profile

Brandywine Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, leasing, and managing an urban, town centre and suburban office portfolio. Its services include asset management, development and construction, investment, marketing & leasing, property management and tenant. The firm operates through the following business segments: Philadelphia Central Business District, Pennsylvania Suburbs, Metropolitan Washington, Austin & Texas and Other.

Read More: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.